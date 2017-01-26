BRASILIA Jan 26 Canada has signaled it is
willing to negotiate with Brazil to resolve a feud over funding
for jet maker Bombardier Inc that threatens to turn
into an international trade dispute, Brazilian Trade Minister
Marcos Pereira said Thursday.
In December, Brazil said it will start proceedings against
Canada at the World Trade Organization over what it calls unfair
support worth $2.5 billion for Bombardier from the province of
Quebec.
Pereira said Canada's International Trade Minister
Francois-Philippe Champagne told him at the World Economic Forum
in Davos last week that his government wants to discuss the
case.
"He (Champagne) signaled, very clearly, that he would like
to talk to try to find a solution before litigation
materializes," Pereira said.
Brazil has argued that Quebec's investment coupled with
plans by the Canadian government to inject $1 billion into
Bombardier's CSeries jet program has allowed aggressive
discounts hurting Brazilian rival Embraer SA, along
with Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE.
In July, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brushed off
Brazil's concerns as evidence that rivals were afraid of strong
competition from the CSeries.
The Canadian government could not be reached immediately to
comment on Pereira's interview.
Bombardier and Embraer have battled for decades over the
regional jet market. The plane makers traded accusations of
unfair subsidies in the late 1990s that their countries hashed
out at the WTO.
Pereira said he is confident the trade row will not derail
talks between Canada and the South American trade bloc Mercosur
to start free trade negotiations. The bloc is made up of
Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.
"I believe both countries are mature enough to separate both
issues," Pereira said.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle; Editing by David
Gregorio)