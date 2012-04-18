(Published by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon)
SAO PAULO, April 18 Brazil's Sao Paulo state is
in talks to buy forest carbon credits from the upper Amazon
state of Acre that would allow Sao Paulo state to meet targets
for reducing emissions, an official said on Tue sday.
Sao Paulo, an industrial powerhouse with 40 million
residents, is seeking access to emission cuts in Acre to help it
reach its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 98
million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2020 from 122 million tonnes
in 2005.
Eufran Ferreira do Amaral, head of Climate Change Institute
of Acre, told Point Carbon News that the state signed a
memorandum of understanding last week.
"A technical group will work to integrate Sao Paulo climate
legislation with Acre's environmental services system," he said.
Acre has 7.4 million hectares of forested areas under
protection, and is one of the most advanced states in Brazil
regarding climate policies and actions to generate carbon
credits from avoided deforestation.
The state is already in talks with California to participate
in the U.S. state's cap-and-trade system.
But Ludovino Lopes, an environmental lawyer advising Acre's
government, said Sao Paulo could prove a bigger source of demand
for credits than California.
"If projects in areas such as energy efficiency are not
enough for them to reduce emissions, they will have to seek
credits elsewhere," he said.
According to Lopes, Acre would have to compete with other
international sources of forest-originated carbon credits to
supply a share of only 2 percent of California's ETS (emissions
trading system).
That would represent a total volume of between 200 and 260
million tonnes of CO2 equivalent up to 2020.
"In one or two years Sao Paulo could represent a larger
amount than that," the lawyer said.
Sao Paulo has sought some initiatives to reduce emissions,
mainly with biofuels and cleaner energy generation projects.
But the state does not have a plan to impose sectoral
targets to its industries, fearing companies could move to
neighboring states to avoid restraints.
AMAZON SYSTEM
Acre's Amaral said the state could offer the first lots of
avoided deforestation credits in 2013.
"We are going to start with small volumes to show that the
system can work. Our main objective is to demonstrate that a
sub-national system can work at an international level," he
said.
The long term aim is to integrate all nine Amazon states
under one model.
The work being done in Acre has been shared with neighboring
states, said Amaral. But they are still moving in different
gears, he added.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Reese Ewing and
David Gregorio)