SAO PAULO Nov 19 Brazil's annual greenhouse gas
emissions increased last year for the first time since 2004
after years of reductions as deforestation and the use of
thermal power plants rose, a new study found.
Latin America's largest economy generated 1.56 billion tonnes
of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in 2013, a 7.8 percent jump
over the previous year, according to a report released Wednesday
by the Climate Observatory, a network of civil society
organizations.
Emissions from deforestation rose 16 percent over the
previous year while those from the energy sector climbed 7.3
percent.
The numbers can be expected to fuel criticism from
environmental groups over the government's Amazon protection
policies and its increasing use of fossil-fueled power plants.
The report also suggests that Brazil could fail to meet its
goal of reducing emissions by 39 percent by 2020.
"We see the tendency for emissions to rise again in 2014
even considering a stagnant economy, so if Brazil manages to
resume economic growth in the future it will be hard to meet the
target," said Tasso Azevedo, the study's coordinator.
The government, however, does not see a new trend for
emissions.
"You have to consider longer periods of time to conclude
that a new trend is in place," said Adriano Santiago, the
government's climate change director.
"Several sectors are indeed increasing emissions, but inside
an expected range that will still allow us to meet our
commitments."
Brazil found success combating deforestation in the last
decade, cutting carbon emissions in the process.
Compared to a peak of 2.86 billion tonnes of CO2e emitted in
2004, the 2013 number is still 45 percent lower.
But deforestation rose again last year by 16 percent, as
current policies failed to deter forest destruction caused
mainly by illegal logging and cattle ranching expansion.
Besides that, a large part of the country faces a third
year of drought that depleted reservoirs for hydro power plants,
forcing the government to use an expensive network of
pollution-producing thermal plants.
The Climate Observatory report was published 10 days before
the United Nations global climate conference starts in Lima,
Peru, where countries will negotiate a new pact to reduce
greenhouse gases.
Carlos Rittl, executive secretary of the Climate
Observatory, sees Brazil as unprepared to compromise on a new
and more ambitious agreement.
