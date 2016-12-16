SAO PAULO Dec 16 Credit and debit card purchases of goods and services in Brazil may rise an average 6.5 percent next year, roughly unchanged from this year's estimate, a sign more consumers and companies continue to pick electronic means of payment over cash, an industry group said on Friday.

In a statement, the group representing merchant acquirers and payments processors known as Abecs said the volume of card purchases could total 1.22 trillion reais ($364 billion) next year, up from an expected 1.14 trillion reais in 2016.

($1 = 3.3542 reais)