* City success against crime, disorder moves to Carnival
* Rio street Carnival seeks to manage growing success
* Anti-public urination campaign could use more toilets
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 21 An oil-led economic
boom, hosting of the 2014 soccer World Cup and the 2016
Olympics, and a plunge in violent crime are making Rio de
Janeiro, called Cidade Maravilhosa, feel like the "Marvellous
City" for the first time in decades.
With a growing record of solving or easing Rio's urban
problems, authorities want to fix something else once considered
unfixable - the chaotic, and increasingly popular, Carnival
street parades, known as blocos, attended by millions.
Singing, drinking, dancing and revelry are all fine, says
Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes. Urinating in the streets is
not.
Since the pre-Lenten samba festival season officially began
on Jan. 20, more than 800 men and women have been arrested for
public urination, an offense that has been rarely enforced
before. For many Cariocas, as the residents of Rio are known,
the crackdown seems unrealistic.
"Nobody likes the mess, but I don't know how you can punish
someone for doing something they must do," said Joao Pimentel,
author of the 2002 book "Blocos," about Rio's street Carnival.
In 2011, a judge threw out a public urination charge saying
a person's biological needs trumped Rio's public-order campaign.
For Pimentel, it's not just about manners, it's impractical.
The Bola Preta (Blackball Parade), on Saturday attracted 2.2
million people. Many were packed shoulder-to-shoulder in 35
Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) heat 80 across on narrow, downtown
streets.
There were only 400 chemical toilets scattered over dozens
of blocks. Meanwhile, vendors with cold, 3-real ($1.75) beers
were rarely more than a step or two away.
"There's too much beer, too many people and never enough
toilets even if you could get to one in time," Pimentel said.
Those 400 toilets, one for every 5,500 people, would have
begun overflowing if only about 1 in 8 of the Bola Preta
revelers used one, said Joao Aveleira, a medical doctor and
Carnival enthusiast who founded the Suvaco do Cristo (Christ's
Armpit) Carnival group 25 years ago. The parade takes place
under the outstretched right arm of Rio's famous Christ the
Redeemer statue.
While Aveleira, Pimentel and others complain about the lack
of toilets, there are more toilets this year than in the past. A
decade ago sidestreets near Bola Preta would be awash with an
inch or more of urine and smelled foul for weeks.
CARNIVAL FOR ALL
In the past, Rio merely tolerated the street Carnival,
focusing on the more famous and structured samba school parades
at Rio's Sambodrome stadium, Aveleira said.
At the Sambodrome, costumes and the right to particpate cost
hundreds to tens-of-thousands of dollars, samba school budgets
run to the millions, spectators are charged for admission and
performances are timed and rigorously judged. The street
carnival is free and open to all.
Under Paes, and his predecessor Cesar Maia, who tried to
encourage healthy living by ending the tradition of selecting an
obese man as Carnival king, blocos have grown but maintain their
informality.
"They've finally realized that street Carnival is big
business, Rio's main event," said Aveleira.
"People come to Rio because our Carnival is democratic. In
Salvador, there is a strict hierarchy: the rich in their boxes,
the middle class paying to dance inside a roped off area and the
poor on the edges," Aveleira said. Salvador and Rio are the
country's two biggest Carnival capitals.
Rio's efforts to clean-up Carnival are part of a wider
effort to get Cariocas to behave more civilly. Paes has set up
public order units that tow away illegally parked cars and
remove vendors from crowded city streets.
He has also worked with Rio's state-level authorities to
institute drunken driving checks. which have cut road accidents
32 percent since 2009, according to Brazil's Health Ministry.
The Choque de Ordem (Order Shock) campaign seems to be
working at Carnival too. Rio's orange-clad street sweepers, who
swoop in with brooms, dustbins and high-powered water jets after
every street parade, collected 35 percent less garbage after
Bola Preta this year than last.
"We've had as many as 50,000 people at our events, and there
were years where there were fights and gunshots. Not anymore.
This is supposed to be fun, free but not chaos," said Aveleira.
This year Suvaco do Cristo, sold 800, 25-real T-shirts to
pay for the event and 35,000 revelers showed up Feb. 12 for the
parade.
On Tuesday 200,000 people danced along Ipanema beach at
Afroreggae. Another 60,000 turned up in Flamengo Park at a
Sargento Pimenta (Sergeant Pepper) event where Beatles songs are
sung with samba percussion.
Rio arrested 77 at Afroreggae for public urination.
"Like any other thing that grows up, you have to start
acting more responsibly," Pimentel said. "The restrictions and
efforts by the city are good, but we still need more toilets."
($1.00=1.72 reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jackie Frank)