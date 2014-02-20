By Paulo Prada
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 20 Wanted: topless Carnival
dancers.
It sounds like a simple request in a city known for steamy
nightclubs, Bacchanalian beach parties and Carnival parades
featuring nude starlets donning only a "tapa-sexo," a leaf-sized
patch of fabric that serves, literally, as a sex covering.
But there was a hitch in the recent casting call. The women
wanted by Mocidade Independente Padre Miguel, one of Rio de
Janeiro's best known Carnival troupes, had to be silicone-free.
In salute to a bygone era, Mocidade wanted Carnival dancers
without the globular breasts and "bumbum," or buttocks, that now
dominate the annual spectacle, a week-long party meant to purge
sin before the Catholic season of Lent.
"It wasn't easy," says Paulo Menezes, the artistic director
for the group, one of the 12 top-tier troupes that will march in
Rio's Carnival starting on March 2. "Most of the women who want
to take part in something like this have all had some surgery."
Beauty-obsessed Brazil boasts one of the world's highest
rates of cosmetic surgery. With two-thirds the population, it
runs a close second to the United States in its number of
plastic surgeons and the number of surgeries performed,
according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic
Surgeons.
Carnival itself is also about artifice.
The show at Rio's Sambadrome, the floodlit concrete parade
ground, is a multimillion-dollar extravaganza of costumes, music
and theater. Each samba school, as the troupes are known, is a
regiment of dancers, drummers and divas. Mocidade alone will
march 4,000 people.
The natural bodies at Mocidade are seen as a small nod to a
trend that has pushed Carnival at least a little bit back toward
its roots. Though still dominated by the big parades, broadcast
nationwide each night, Carnival in recent years has enjoyed a
rebirth of the block parties and neighborhood revelry from which
the big event sprang.
"There is more variety than before and a desire for things
to be a little less produced," says Haroldo Costa, a Carnival
veteran and author of a history of the festival. "It is making
things more authentic and more popular."
In Rio, home to Brazil's best-known Carnival celebration, 5
million people are projected to join the party this year, a
fifth of them tourists. The event will pad the local economy by
more than $700 million, according to city figures.
THE SEARCH
To find its 22 implant-free participants, who will preside
over the first of the school's nine parade floats, Mocidade last
October put the word out via social media. Applicants were asked
to submit a photo, basic personal details and their body
measurements, necessary for tailoring the skimpy, but costly
hose, harness, boots and headdress that those chosen will wear.
Each costume, at a cost of about $1,200, is bedecked with
rhinestones and studs and further adorned with pheasant and
rooster feathers. The cost, along with that of the floats and
other expenses, add up to a $2.5 million budget at Mocidade,
which is financed by television revenue, government cultural
subsidies and the backing of school supporters.
At first, the response was slow. Many applicants did not
quite understand the requirements.
A few submitted photos that left no doubt of surgical
intervention. Some applicants only sent photos of their breasts
- not enough for the school to make an informed decision. Other
applicants, including a 60-year-old, did not quite fit the
profile.
"She wasn't exactly what we were looking for," said Menezes,
in his office above a cavernous warehouse where the school is
making final parade preparations. Dozens of workmen below are
still welding and painting floats and giant sculptures of oxen,
farmhands and other rural caricatures that will adorn them.
What Menezes did want among the applicants was variety. It
took several months, but he got it.
Those chosen range in age from 18 to 46. Some are tall, some
are short. None have the Photoshop features that leap from
magazine covers.
"I never thought I would be able to take part in something
like this," says Duza Alves Barbosa, the eldest of the women,
who works as a vendor at a jewelry store. "I run, I take care of
myself, but I don't have one of those bodies you see on TV."
On Monday night, a group of the women met at a square next
to a train station in the gritty Rio suburb of Bangu. Thousands
of Mocidade members, most dressed in its trademark green and
white, converged on the square for one of their last rehearsals.
Shortly before midnight, the procession began, propelled by
the school's legendary percussionists, a battery of 280 drummers
known as "Não Existe Mais Quente," or There is None Hotter.
Glauce Costa, a 32-year-old secretary and mother of one, stomped
and shook, the tassels of her white dress gyrating.
She will be more constrained atop the small plinth each
woman will stand upon while the float is under way.
"There I'll just smile and wave," she said. "It's a shame we
can't dance. As long as we're topless, we may as well have some
bounce."
There will be plenty of motion elsewhere, though.
The women, after all, are just the tip of a long and diverse
procession. And Mocidade officials insist they are not trying to
make any sort of statement against cosmetic surgery.
In fact, Menezes said the woman who will carry the Mocidade
flag, a key figure in any Carnival procession, has implants.
Jessica Gomes dos Santos, the youngest of the unaltered,
says she might even join the augmented once she finishes
psychology studies in college. "I could use a bigger bumbum,"
she says, tapping her trim hips.
