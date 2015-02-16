By Stephen Eisenhammer
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 16 Carnival in Rio de
Janeiro usually evokes images of stunning semi-clad women and
giant floats of bursting color, all moving to the heady beat of
the samba drum.
This year one samba school is asking you to picture one more
thing ... Switzerland.
As Rio's Carnival has grown into a global phenomenon,
competition between schools to win the flagship samba parade has
become fierce and those that want to win need money, lots of it.
Schools increasingly look to sponsors for the cash, and with
Brazil an attractive market for everything from agri-business to
pocket knives, strange partners have joined the parade.
"When Switzerland knocked on the door with their proposal
... Well, I had to think about it," said Fernando Horta,
president of defending champions Unidos da Tijuca, as he sat
behind a giant desk in his office rolling a Cuban cigar between
his fingers. In the warehouse below people worked around the
clock painting the giant floats.
While many lament the commercialization of Carnival and the
samba, which has its roots in the arrival of freed slaves in Rio
at the end of 19th century, those competing say there is little
choice.
"Carnival is like soccer these days. If you want to win you
need money for the best choreographers, set designers and
costumes ... The best are all professionals now," Horta said.
For Switzerland, Carnival presents the perfect opportunity
to try and destroy a few stereotypes as well as a chance for
some of its companies to tap an important emerging market.
The deal means Switzerland is the theme of Tijuca's parade
and samba song, with dancers dressed in costumes ranging from
Albert Einstein to Swiss army knives and singing about
"Switzerland, and your story of inspiration" from floats covered
in fake snow.
As well as Switzerland itself, sponsors include Swiss
companies like Syngenta, the world's largest crop
chemicals firm, bank UBS, Nestle and knife
maker Victorinox.
"To defeat clichés you have to play with them," Andre Regli,
the Swiss ambassador to Brazil, told Reuters in a conference
room behind a giant vault in the Swiss Consulate in Rio.
But he conceded it was not easy clinching the deal. "Clichés
go both ways, and in Switzerland there was a lot of resistance
to getting involved in carnival ... For many, carnival was just
about topless women."
The Swiss sponsorship accounted for about a third of the 14
million reais ($5 million) Unidos da Tijuca is spending for the
contest.
EQUATORIAL GUINEA
Beija-Flor, a 12-times champion samba school, has turned to
Equatorial Guinea this year to help raise a similar amount for
its show.
Pro-democracy watchdog Freedom House has called the ruler of
Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang, among "the world's most
kleptocratic living autocrats", saying he and his family enjoy
riches from vast oil reserves while many of his people go
hungry. Yet one of the lines from the samba song which describes
Equatorial Guinea reads, "the flame of equality cannot be put
out."
For others the parade is a chance to raise awareness of
social issues, and the U.N. has teamed up with Mangueira samba
school to promote women's rights and fight against domestic
violence. Free condoms were given out under the slogan "during
Carnival lose your shame but not your respect."
( $1 = 2.83 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)