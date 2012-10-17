BRIEF-GFH Financial Group withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital
* Withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2qOTq5U) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 17 Reduction in fees to settle card payments in Brazil have been too small over the past year despite mounting competition in the industry, central bank director Aldo Mendes said on Wednesday.
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)