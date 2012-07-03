* New system to cut foreign exchange registration costs
BRASILIA, July 3 Brazil central bank's new
system of exchange operations should slash the cost that banks
pay to register foreign currency operations between them, the
central bank's executive secretariat said on Tuesday.
Secretariat Geraldo Magela Siqueira told Reuters that the
registration cost for interbank foreign exchange operations
should drop to about 1.7 million reais ($849,300) per year from
6 million reais under the old system.
When adding the primary market, which includes exchange
operations by exporters, importers and travelers, the overall
cost would drop to 17 million reais per year from 60 million,
Siqueira said.
"This improves efficiency, lowers risks and increases the
agility of the system. Everybody wins," said Siqueira.
The new System of Integrated Registry of Exchange Operations
lowers costs by limiting the amount of contracts needed to carry
out the transactions and improving technology to reduce the
costs related to traffic of information.
Banks started to register foreign exchange purchases and
sales contracts in the new system on Monday, reaching 2,100
operations worth around $4.5 billion that first day, Siqueira
said. The system started to register primary market transactions
in October of last year.
With the new system the central bank aims to lower the
overall costs of foreign exchange transactions by importers,
exporters and tourists, Siqueira said.