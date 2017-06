MUMBAI Feb 2 There is room for easing monetary policy in Brazil without compromising on inflation, said Alexandre Antonio Tombini, the Brazilian central bank's governor.

The bank's aim was to keep inflation close to 4.5 percent in 2012, Tombini said on Thursday at an international conference organised by the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai.

Last week, Brazil's central bank gave the strongest signal yet that it will keep slashing interest rates into single-digits, even as record-low unemployment reinforced concerns a tight labor market could stoke inflation. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Suvashree Dey Chowdhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)