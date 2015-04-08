RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 An international
arbitrator ruled that Brazil's CCX Carvão da Colombia
may not enter talks to sell three coal-mining projects in
Colombia to investors represented by the Blackstone Group LP,
CCX's main shareholder said on Wednesday.
The emergency injunction an International Chamber of
Commerce (ICC) arbitrator is in place until it can make a final
ruling on a request by Yildirim Holding Inc, according to a
statement sent to Brazil's securities regulator CVM by
Centennial Asset Management, CCX's controlling shareholder.
The ruling also prohibits negotiations over the three mine
projects with any other company besides Yildirim which entered
into an asset-purchase agreement for the mines with CCX on April
26, 2014, CCX said.
CCX has said it still has pending issues in its asset sale
talks with Yildirim, but that the Blackstone-led offer is "more
immediate and economically more interesting."
Centennial Asset Management is owned by tycoon and former
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista. CCX is one of the last
pieces of his EBX energy, mining, shipbuilding and port
operations group which crumbled in the face of missed targets,
bankruptcies and falling commodities prices in 2013 and 2014.
The ICC arbitrator denied another Yildirim request to block
the sale of CCX stock.
Earlier this month, CCX received an $170 million unsolicited
offer for the Cañaverales and Papayal open-pit coal mining
projects and an underground mining project from a group of
sovereign investment funds and other large investors represented
by Blackstone, the world's largest private-equity
investor.
All three projects are in Colombia's La Guajira department.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount Editing by W Simon)