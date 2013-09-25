BRIEF-Endo International priced $300 million aggregate amount of 5.875% senior secured notes
* Endo International Plc announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes
SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Coal miner CCX Carvao da Colombia SA, one of the companies controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said in a filing on Wednesday that Chief Executive José Gustavo de Souza Costa would step down as CEO and head of investor relations.
The company's board will select a replacement at its next meeting.
April 12 Apple Inc has hired a team of biomedical engineers as part of a secret initiative, initially envisioned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors to treat diabetes, CNBC reported citing three people familiar with the matter.