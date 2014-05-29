* Antitrust watchdog Cade fines 6 firms
* Firms hold three-quarters of domestic cement, concrete
market
* Votorantim, SNIC, Cimpor, Holcim to appeal
(Adds company comment)
By Leonardo Goy and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazil's antitrust
watchdog Cade fined six cement makers a combined 3.1 billion
reais ($1.4 billion) for fixing prices for two decades and
ordered the companies to dispose of many assets, in a ruling
several of the firms said they would appeal against.
Votorantim Cimentos SA, Camargo Correa SA's Intercement
Brasil, Itabira Agro Industrial SA and Cia de
Cimentos Itambé SA, as well as Switzerland's Holcim Ltd
and Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal SGPS SA
agreed to set prices to force rivals from the market, councilors
at Cade said at a hearing that lasted for 10 hours.
Cade did not accept the companies' claims that there was no
evidence of price-rigging and ordered them to cut installed
capacity in concrete services by 20 percent in large markets.
The ruling also requires the companies to do away with any cross
shareholdings.
The ruling, which followed an eight-year inquiry, came amid
allegations of cost overruns that have dogged preparations for
this year's soccer World Cup, which Brazil is hosting and which
begins in mid-June.
Local cement sales have more than doubled and prices have
jumped about two-thirds over the past decade following a
commodities-based boom and government efforts to expand roads
and other infrastructure.
The six companies named in the ruling control about
three-quarters of the domestic market for cement and concrete.
"This cartel was so strong that it had clear strategic
goals," councilor Márcio de Oliveira Junior said.
Wednesday's decision was slightly less harsh than councilor
Alessandro Octaviani's January proposal, which called for bigger
asset disposals.
Cade also imposed sanctions on Abesc, an industry group
representing concrete producers; ABCP, Brazil's Portland cement
group; and SNIC, which represents local cement factories.
YEARS OF LITIGATION?
Lawyers said litigation could go on for years should the
companies appeal against the rulings by Cade, which had
previously blocked any attempt at early settlements.
One of the lawyers involved, who asked not to be named
because of the sensitivity of the case, told Reuters that the
severity of the fines and the asset disposals were unheard of in
similar antitrust cases around the world.
Industry leaders allege that Cade has no legal power to
impose any asset sales.
Votorantim will challenge the decision "because it is
unjustified, lacks legal basis and ignores market facts," it
said in a statement.
SNIC also said it plans to appeal and Holcim Brazil said it
would pursue "all available legal steps to defend its position."
Cimpor also said it would appeal against the ruling, under
which it would have to sell 20 percent of its concrete-making
assets in Brazil.
Groups in Brazil's cement industry tend to have strong
market control over specific regions, increasing the potential
for collusion. The number of producers shrank to about 10 in
2011 from almost two dozen in the early 1990s.
Government studies also showed evidence that takeovers and
asset swaps between cement companies were made to prevent rivals
from entering the lucrative industry.
Under terms of the ruling, Votorantim will have to pay 1.5
billion reais in fines, and Cimpor 297 million reais. Cade fined
Intercement Brasil, Itabira and Holcim 241 million, 411 million
and 508 million, respectively. Itambé will have to pay 88
million.
Votorantim is the largest producer of cement in Brazil,
followed by Holcim, France's Lafarge SA and Camargo's
Intercement. Holcim and Lafarge are negotiating a merger.
In early European deals, Cimpor shares traded down 2 pct in
Lisbon while Holcim was untraded due to a market holiday in
Switzerland.
($1 = 2.24 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Caroline Copley
in Zurich.; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Mohammad Zargham and John
Stonestreet)