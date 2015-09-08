SAO PAULO, Sept 8 Brazilian electricity utility
Cemig is considering acquisitions of power
generation and transmission assets as a way to maintain current
levels of revenues if it loses its concessions for three key
hydro power plants, a company official said on Tuesday.
Luiz Fernando Rolla, head of institutional relations at
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, as the company is
officially known, said that partnerships with U.S.-based
SunEdison Inc in renewable energy sources and with
mining giant Vale in hydro generation will be
critical for it to grow in the coming years.
Cemig is in the middle of a legal battle with the Brazilian
government regarding three hydroelectric installations -
Jaguara, Sao Simao and Miranda - that account for 34 percent of
its power generation capacity.
The company is contesting the end date for the concession
contracts. While it battles in courts, Cemig looks to grow
quickly in the sector to offset the possible loss, and avoid a
downsizing.
Rolla said expansion will happen through its subsidiaries if
Cemig partners with private companies.
In renewables, the chosen vehicle for growth is Renova
Energia SA, which sold a 15 percent equity stake to
SunEdison for $250 million in July.
In hydro electricity, Cemig is betting on Aliança Geracao de
Energia Ltda, where it owns a 45 percent stake. Vale has the
remaining 55 percent.
"Power generation is a priority. We have on one side
SunEdison and in the other Vale. Both companies have strong
financial capacity to develop projects," said Rolla.
"We have great confidence that we will grow very quickly
through those two investment vehicles," he added.
The executive said new projects are not out of the question
but are less likely since construction time and investments
would be large and cash generation would take time.
In May, Cemig presented shareholders with a target to reach
cash generation measured by EBITDA - earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization - of between 4.6 billion
and 5.9 billion reais from 2016 to 2019, compared to a projected
range of 5.4 billion to 6.8 billion for 2015.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira;
Editing by Chris Reese)