BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* E*TRADE Financial Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
BRASILIA Dec 23 Brazil'S central bank deliberately removed the word "parsimony" from its quarterly inflation report to send a signal about future monetary policy steps, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after the release of the bank's quarterly inflation report, Araujo said the word "parsimony" was used in previous documents to suggest the bank was not going to opt for exaggerated increases in its benchmark rate. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
* E*TRADE Financial Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
WASHINGTON, April 20 For the second time since 2013, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday sued Ocwen Financial Corp over accusations of widespread misconduct in how it serviced borrowers' loans, from foreclosure abuses to a basic failure to send accurate monthly statements.