BRASILIA Dec 23 Brazil'S central bank deliberately removed the word "parsimony" from its quarterly inflation report to send a signal about future monetary policy steps, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the release of the bank's quarterly inflation report, Araujo said the word "parsimony" was used in previous documents to suggest the bank was not going to opt for exaggerated increases in its benchmark rate. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)