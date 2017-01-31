BRASILIA Jan 31 Brazilian President Michel
Temer will not submit legislation to give more autonomy to the
central bank this year, delaying the decision until the economy
stabilizes in 2018 or 2019, a senior member of the government's
economic team said on Tuesday.
The official, who asked not to be named to speak freely,
said the government will prioritize labor and pension reforms
this year. He added that the central bank already has enough
autonomy to independently decide on monetary policy.
"Our legislative agenda is already overloaded and it's too
premature to discuss this subject," said the official who is
directly involved in economic policy decisions. "We can start
discussing that (independence) when inflation stays on target
for some years and interest rates find an equilibrium."
Although the Brazilian central bank enjoys administrative
autonomy it is one of the few remaining major central banks in
the world that is not fully independent.
The new legislation aimed give the central bank formal
independence and set terms for its board members.
Central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn has said the legislation
would help increase the bank's credibility to battle inflation
that has started to ebb after years well above the 4.5 percent
center of the official target. Annual inflation eased to 6.29
percent in 2016 after reaching double digits earlier that year.
To add efficiency to monetary policy, the official said the
government is working on a law to gradually raise the interest
rate, known as TJLP, at which state development bank BNDES pegs
its long-term corporate loans.
The government plans to change the way the TJLP
is calculated to link it to government inflation-linked
securities known as NTN-Bs, the official said. The TJLP
currently stands at 7.5 percent, well below the central bank's
benchmark Selic rate at 13 percent.
The official added that it was too early to discuss a
reduction to the official inflation target for 2019 as some
analysts in the market have called for.
He said reducing the target could force the central bank to
again tighten monetary policy at a time when the recovery
remains feeble.
The National Monetary Council, comprised of the heads of the
finance ministry, the planning ministry and the central bank, is
due to announce its inflation target for 2019 by the end of
June.
"That is a tough decision that we don't need to take right
away," said the official.
