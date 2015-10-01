(Rewrites with central bank director comments, background on
banking industry)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Oct 1 Fallout from Brazil's
biggest corruption scandal and the impact of a currency slump on
bank balance sheets require "special attention" from regulators,
the country's central bank said on Thursday, potentially a
warning sign that market turmoil in Latin America's largest
economy could escalate.
Nevertheless, the country's banking system remains highly
resilient to an adverse credit event, even under "the most
extreme hypotheses," the central bank said in its semi-annual
financial stability report.
According to a series of simulation exercises, the bank
found that the country's banking system could absorb massive
default-related losses, at the cost of a decline in
profitability.
Lenders in Brazil are mitigating the risk of growing
interdependence between engineering firms, suppliers and
services companies involved in the so-called "Operation Car
Wash" scandal by lending more prudently and increasing
requirements that additional guarantees be placed, the report
said.
Banks are also ready to withstand additional shocks such as
sudden swings in currency and interest rates, or pronounced
decline in property assets and borrower creditworthiness, the
report said. The findings come as Brazil's economy braces for
two straight annual contractions for the first time in 80 years.
Debt refinancing and hedging costs after a slump in the
Brazilian real skyrocketed the cost of borrowing in
dollars for the nation's companies. The real is the world's
worst-performing major currency this year.
Some of Brazil's largest lenders have been struggling this
year with the impact of "Car Wash," an investigation that began
early last year and found that engineering firms and other
suppliers paid bribes to executives at state-controlled firms
such as Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
The scandal led to a number of large firms seeking
bankruptcy protection and has President Dilma Rousseff's
administration facing a grave political crisis.
"Our assessment shows that the system has very large
capacity to absorb any potential shortfalls, and I'm not here
trying to play down nor minimizing the impact of this
situation," Anthero Meirelles, the central bank director in
charge of oversight, said at a news conference.
His remarks come as banks are having a harder time
predicting trends in defaults amid an uncertain outlook for some
industries and policies to revive the economy. Defaults have
risen for two straight quarters, offsetting the benefits of
rising borrowing costs and prudent loan-loss provisioning
policies.
Defaults may climb further this year, Meirelles added.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Rigby)