SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are
prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or
at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign
efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are
slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.
In a semi-annual report on banking industry stability,
central bank policymakers noted that banks have so-called
problematic loans - credit in default or with a high risk of
falling in arrears - under control, even if they rose
marginally.
Nevertheless, the country's banking system remains highly
resilient to an adverse credit event, even under some extreme
scenarios, the report said. A series of simulation exercises
found that banks could absorb massive default-related losses,
albeit at the cost of declining profitability, the report
showed.
Brazil's harshest recession on record has prompted banks to
reclassify some 160 billion reais ($51 billion) in corporate
loans as problematic over the past 18 months, eroding profits as
banks struggle with all-time high bankruptcy protection filings.
"The main risks have already materialized," said Anthero
Meirelles, the central bank's board member in charge of banking
oversight. "Problematic loans may rise marginally, and their
reduction will depend on the pace of the economic recovery."
An index tracking shares of Brazil banking and financial
firms trading on the São Paulo Stock Exchange gained for the
first day in three on Monday, adding 1 percent.
The report also underpinned the view among policymakers that
lenders have mitigated the risk of growing financial
interdependence between engineering firms, suppliers and
services companies involved in "Operation Car Wash," Brazil's
sweeping corruption probe.
The probe, focusing on a graft ring in which builders won
contracts with state firms through bribery, has caused a number
of large firms to enter bankruptcy protection or restructure
their liabilities in recent years.
Fallout from the scandal has made it harder for banks to
predict trends in defaults amid an uncertain political and
economic outlook. Loan defaults hit all-time highs in February,
offsetting the benefit of prudent loan-loss provisioning among
banks.
Likewise, central bank simulations under stressful scenarios
showed that Brazil's banks could absorb any losses stemming from
further deterioration in the finances of states and
municipalities, Meirelles said.
Currently, regional governments in Brazil are going through
a steep cash crunch caused by years of fiscal largesse and a
slump in revenues due to the recession.
($1 = 3.1168 reais)
