BRASILIA, March 10 Brazilian central bank said
on Tuesday director Luiz Awazu Pereira is leaving to take over
as Deputy General Manager of the Bank for International
Settlements.
Pereira, currently the director of economic policy and
international affairs, is considered one of the most dovish
members of the 7-person central bank board that decides monetary
policy.
The central bank said Pereira, a career central banker
educated in France, will be replaced in the third quarter of
this year.
Last month, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini nominated
market-friendly economist, Tony Volpon, the head of emerging
market research in the Americas for Nomura Securities
International, as director of international affairs.
Tombini also suggested one of his own advisors, Otavio
Ribeiro Damaso, for director of regulation.
Damaso and Volpon still need to be ratified by the Senate
before taking office.
