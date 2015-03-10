BRASILIA, March 10 Brazilian central bank said on Tuesday director Luiz Awazu Pereira is leaving to take over as Deputy General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements.

Pereira, currently the director of economic policy and international affairs, is considered one of the most dovish members of the 7-person central bank board that decides monetary policy.

The central bank said Pereira, a career central banker educated in France, will be replaced in the third quarter of this year.

Last month, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini nominated market-friendly economist, Tony Volpon, the head of emerging market research in the Americas for Nomura Securities International, as director of international affairs.

Tombini also suggested one of his own advisors, Otavio Ribeiro Damaso, for director of regulation.

Damaso and Volpon still need to be ratified by the Senate before taking office. (Reporting by Alonso Soto. Editing by Andre Grenon)