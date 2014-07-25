BRIEF-Cosmos Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to down 41.36 pct to 60.9 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)
BRASILIA, July 25 Brazil's decision to ease capital requirements for credit has the potential to boost lending by 15 billion reais ($6.7 billion) "over time," a central bank official said on Friday.
The decision was one of a number of measures announced by the central bank to boost credit in Brazil's ailing economy, including freeing up of an estimated 30 billion reais through changes to lenders' reserve requirements. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Q1 net loss 152,989 dinars versus profit 131,235 dinars year ago