RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 Brazil's central bank on Friday said it plans to sell as much as $3 billion on the currency spot market with repurchase agreements at two auctions on Monday.

The first auction will offer dollars for repurchase on April 4, 2016 and run from 10:20 a.m. (1320 GMT) to 10:25 a.m., and the second auction will offer dollars for repurchase July 5, 2016 and run from 10:40 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese)