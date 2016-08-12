SAO PAULO Aug 12 Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn reiterated on Friday that the central bank will "cautiously" use its tools when needed to intervene in the foreign exchange market.

The real currency weakened more than 1 percent early on Friday on comments from interim President Michel Temer, who told a local daily newspaper he is worried about the appreciation of the local currency. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)