SAO PAULO, June 13 The goal of Brazil's central
bank policymakers will be to maintain annual inflation at the
mid-point of its target range, a policy that should help speed
up the economy's recovery from the harshest recession on record,
the bank's new president Ilan Goldfajn said.
The bank currently targets 4.5 percent inflation with a
leeway of plus or minus two percentage points. Goldfajn, who
spoke at his swearing-in ceremony in Brasilia, replaces
Alexandre Tombini, who became central bank president in 2011.
