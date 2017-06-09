SAO PAULO, June 9 Heightened uncertainty over
the prospects for implementation of structural reforms in Brazil
may weigh on the economy and could also limit the room for
interest rate cuts, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on
Friday.
The bank's policy-setting committee said after its May
meeting that it would likely slow the pace of monetary easing in
July due to a political crisis threatening the government's
fiscal efforts.
According to the transcript of Goldfajn's speech at an event
in Brasília, he added that the inflationary impact of
adjustments to several regulated prices in June was not relevant
for monetary policy.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Marcela Ayres; Writing by
Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)