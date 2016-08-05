BRASILIA Aug 5 Inflation in Brazil has eased,
but more needs to be done for the government to meet its
inflation target next year, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn
said in an interview with a Brazilian daily, signaling
policymakers could keep interest rates high for some time.
In an interview with Estado de S.Paulo published on Friday,
Goldfajn said both the market's and the bank's own inflation
forecasts have dropped.
"We would like for a quicker pace of (disinflation) in 2017
in order to reach the 4.5 percent center of the target (range),"
he said. "It is advancing, but there is work left to be done."
For next year the official inflation target range is between
3 percent and 6 percent.
Since taking the helm in June, Goldfajn has struck a tough
tone in an attempt to recover the central bank's
inflation-battling credentials after the bank has failed for
years to curb inflation to its goal.
At the first monetary policy meeting under his leadership,
Goldfajn in July kept the central bank's benchmark Selic rate
steady at 14.25 percent, its highest in nearly 10
years, despite calls for rate cuts as the economy struggles with
recession.
His vow to only ease monetary policy when inflation
expectations drop more rapidly has prompted economists and
traders to push back their expectations for an initial rate cut
until the end of the year or even to 2017.
In the Estado de S.Paulo interview, Goldfajn also reiterated
that the Brazilian currency's exchange rate is not an instrument
to control inflation.
He added that the central bank will only intervene in
foreign exchange markets to secure the Brazilian real
floats more freely.
He also said that the ideal level of international reserves
is not something can be reviewed now because of the recession,
but that it can be discussed in the future when the economy
recovers.
Brazil holds $377.4 billion in reserves, according to
central bank data.
