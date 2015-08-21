BELO HORIZONTE Aug 21 Rising exports should help the Brazilian economy in 2016 despite lingering uncertainties that could drag down activity, central bank board member Luiz Awazu Pereira said on Friday.

Speaking a press briefing in the city of Belo Horizonte, Pereira said that expectations for an economic contraction in 2016 may be overly pessimistic.

A weakening Brazilian currency, the real, has improved exports this year by lowering costs for producers. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)