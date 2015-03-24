RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 Brazil's central bank announced on Tuesday it will not extend its currency intervention program past March 31, but will rollover all swaps expiring after May 1.

A combination of political problems at home and fears of higher U.S. interest rates has caused the real to hover near its lowest levels in a decade.

The program has provided investors with a daily supply of currency swaps, derivatives that offer protection against currency losses, since August 2013.

The bank has recently been offering $100 million worth of currency swaps in daily auctions Mondays through Fridays. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Wills)