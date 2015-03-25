(Adds details on Brazil's currency and economic problems)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 Brazil's central bank
announced on Tuesday it will not extend its currency
intervention program past March 31 as a combination of political
problems at home and fears of higher U.S. interest rates push
the real near its lowest levels in a decade.
The bank will, however, roll over all swaps expiring after
May 1.
The real has been one of the worst performing
currencies this month losing 10 percent against the dollar.
While all emerging market currencies have suffered from
fears of higher U.S. interest rates, a number of domestic
problems have further weighed on the real.
Among those issues are Brazil's current account deficit and
a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras
, as well as uncertainty about the approval of
austerity measures proposed by President Dilma Rousseff, whose
political coalition is increasingly fragmented.
Uncertainty about the central bank's strategy to intervene
in the foreign exchange market had also added to the long list
of problems weighing on the real.
The central bank also said it will sell dollars with
repurchase agreements if it needs to boost liquidity in the
forex market.
The bank said if deemed necessary it may also use
"additional foreign exchange instruments at its disposal" to
stabilize the exchange rate.
The foreign exchange program has provided investors with a
daily supply of currency swaps, derivatives that offer
protection against currency losses, since August 2013.
The bank has recently been offering $100 million worth of
currency swaps in daily auctions Mondays through Fridays.
