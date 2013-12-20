BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
BRASILIA Dec 20 The outlook for Brazil's inflation could improve in coming months because the central bank will "keep an eye on the battle against inflation," bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Friday after the release of the bank's quarterly inflation report.
The central bank kept its 2013 inflation forecast at 5.8 percent and cut its inflation view for 2014 to 5.6 percent from 5.7 percent previously.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: