BRASILIA Jan 29 Brazil has not made enough
progress in fighting inflation but the outlook for bringing it
down to the 4.5 percent center of the target in 2016 has
improved, the central bank said in the minutes of its last
rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.
The central bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate
by 50 basis points to 12.25 percent, maintaining
the pace of monetary tightening to battle a spike in inflation
despite fears of an economic recession this year.
The bank reiterated that inflation might be higher in the
near term as government-controlled prices rise sharply, but it
will likely enter a long period of decline later this year.
