BRASILIA, June 28 Brazil's central bank expects
inflation to ease next year but still remain sligthly above the
official target, warning it is too early to consider cutting
interest rates just yet.
In its quarterly inflation report released on Tuesday, the
bank lowered its 2017 inflation forecast to 4.7 percent from 4.9
percent previously. For 2016, the bank raised its forecast to
6.9 percent from 6.6 percent previously.
It sees annual inflation dropping to 4.2 percent in the
second quarter of 2018.
The central bank aims to keep inflation at 4.5 percent, the
center of the official target range.
