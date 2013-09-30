BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
BRASILIA, Sept 30 Brazil's central bank lowered its inflation and economic growth forecasts for 2013, revising its estimates to be more in line with that of market economists.
In its quarterly inflation report released on Monday, the bank lowered its 2013 inflation forecast to 5.8 percent from 6 percent previously. It increased its inflation view for 2014 to 5.7 percent from 5.4 percent previously. The bank revised down its estimate for economic growth to 2.5 percent this year from 2.7 percent previously. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .