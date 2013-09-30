BRASILIA, Sept 30 Brazil's central bank lowered its inflation and economic growth forecasts for 2013, revising its estimates to be more in line with that of market economists.

In its quarterly inflation report released on Monday, the bank lowered its 2013 inflation forecast to 5.8 percent from 6 percent previously. It increased its inflation view for 2014 to 5.7 percent from 5.4 percent previously. The bank revised down its estimate for economic growth to 2.5 percent this year from 2.7 percent previously. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)