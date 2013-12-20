BRASILIA Dec 19 Brazil's central bank slightly lowered its estimate for inflation in 2014 and saw it easing further in 2015 but trimmed its economic growth forecast for this year.

In its quarterly inflation report released on Friday, the bank kept its 2013 inflation forecast at 5.8 percent. It cut its inflation view for 2014 to 5.6 percent from 5.7 percent.

The bank revised down its estimate for economic growth to 2.3 percent this year from 2.5 percent previously.