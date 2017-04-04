SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's inflation rate
expectations seem to be converging toward the official target
for consumer price increases in the coming years, as told by
market expectation surveys, a senior central bank policymaker
said on Tuesday.
Evidence has failed to strongly suggest that inflation
expectations are already anchored for this year, because a
recent process of decline in readings has been strongly impacted
by seasonal, one-off effects like falling food costs, said
Carlos Viana, the central bank's board member in charge of
economic policy.
