(Recasts, adds market comments)
By Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Jan 29 Brazil's central bank cemented
expectations of another interest rate hike in March but
suggested it could slow the pace of increases going forward,
according to the minutes of its last monetary policy meeting
released on Thursday.
The bank said it has not yet made sufficient progress in
curbing price increases but noted inflation now looks more
likely to ease towards the 4.5 percent target in 2016 after
three consecutive interest rate hikes.
The central bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate
by 50 basis points to 12.25 percent, bucking a
global trend of lower interest rates as it tries to win back
investor confidence after years of stubbornly high inflation.
Most investors had already been expecting at least another
rate increase in the bank's next meeting on March 4, but there
are doubts about the size of the move. Yields on short-dated
dropped as traders saw greater chances of a smaller, 25-point
increase.
"Are we going to see another rate hike? Yes. But the
magnitude of that next increase, that will depend on each
economist's outlook," said Cristiano Oliveira, treasurer of
Banco Fibra in Sao Paulo.
A terse post-meeting statement last week left economists
wondering whether the central bank was being deliberately
ambiguous about its next moves, as there are signs that recent
efforts to tame inflation could hurt the job market and help
nudge Brazil's economy into a recession this year.
The bank made no mention of doing "whatever is necessary" to
bring inflation down, as it had in its latest inflation report,
but it reiterated that monetary policy should remain "especially
vigilant."
Inflation shot up to 6.69 percent in the 12 months ending in
mid-January, well above the 4.5 percent official target.
The bank repeated that inflation might climb further in the
near term as the government allows administered prices such as
gasoline and electricity to rise after keeping them artificially
low to control inflation.
The central bank expects government-controlled prices to
rise 9.3 percent in 2015, up from a previous estimate of 6.0
percent. Nonetheless, despite expectations of high fuel prices,
the bank said the recent plunge in oil prices tends to impact
inflation expectations because of its effects in the
petrochemical industry.
The bank did not alter its assessment that more restrictive
fiscal policy will help improve the inflation outlook. New
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy has announced a series of tax
hikes and budget freezes to halt a steep increase in public
debt.
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Toby Chopra, Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)