(Adds central bank director comments)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Sept 27 Brazil's central bank expects
annual inflation to ease below the government's 4.5 percent
target in 2017 after years of hovering well above that goal,
leaving the door open for cutting some of the world's highest
interest rates as early as October.
In its quarterly inflation report released on Tuesday, the
bank lowered its 2017 inflation forecast to 4.4 percent from 4.7
percent. For 2016, the bank raised its outlook to 7.3 percent
from 6.9 percent.
It said it expected annual inflation to drop to 3.8 percent
in 2018.
"The report consolidated the idea that the bank will cut
rates in October," said Otavio Luis Leal, chief economist with
Banco ABC Brasil in Sao Paulo. "Now the question is: by how
much."
Leal said inflation data from the bank's new hybrid
forecasting models pointed to a rate cut next month.
"The approval of the spending ceiling proposal will be key
for the bank to decide on 25 or 50 basis points in October," he
added.
In October, a special commission in the Lower House is
expected to vote on a proposal to cap public spending. This may
show the level of resistance that President Michel Temer, who
has introduced legislation to reduce the country's soaring debt
burden and regain investors' confidence of investors in the
once-booming economy, will face in Congress.
Yields on Brazil's interest rate futures indicate a
probability of 78 percent that the bank will cut rates by 25
basis points at its Oct. 18-19 meeting.
Since July 2015, the central bank has kept its benchmark
Selic rate steady at a 10-year high of 14.25
percent to battle inflation that remains near 9 percent, almost
double the official target.
Carlos Viana, central bank director of economic policy, told
reporters later on Tuesday that the relevant horizon for
monetary policy is not static, meaning policymakers will aim to
keep inflation at target beyond the year-end goal set by the
government.
In the report, the bank said it saw signs that food prices
were easing, but the pace of the inflation slowdown and the
implementation of key fiscal reforms remain uncertain. Those
three factors are crucial for the future of monetary policy, the
bank has said.
The central bank aims to keep inflation at 4.5 percent, the
center of the official target range. Since 2010, it has missed
that target despite a crippling two-year recession that has
slashed demand from consumers and businesses.
In a hybrid model that uses the market forecasts for
interest rates and keeps the exchange rate constant, the bank
sees inflation at 4.8 percent next year.
A second hybrid model that keeps rates on hold and adopts
market forecasts for the exchange rate shows inflation hitting
the target in 2017.
For Alessandra Ribeiro, partner with Sao Paulo-based
consultancy Tendencias, that inflation resistance could keep the
bank from raising rates in October.
"I will expect further changes in those projections for the
bank to act," Ribeiro said. "I only see marginal changes to the
bank's projections, and the cautious tone remains."
The bank held its estimate for an economic contraction of
3.1 percent in 2016, but it expects the economy to grow 1.3
percent in 2017.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Alan
Crosby)