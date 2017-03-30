BRASILIA, March 30 Brazilian central bank director Carlos Viana said on Thursday that it is unlikely that the government will revise down its 2018 inflation target even as price increases continue to ease.

Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said earlier on Thursday that the government would analyze inflation data to decide whether to revise its 2018 inflation target later this year.

