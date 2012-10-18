BRASILIA Oct 18 Brazil will keep its benchmark interest rate stable for some time, minutes of the central bank's last monetary policy meeting said on Thursday, signaling an end to a year of rate cuts in Latin America's largest economy.

The central bank cut its benchmark Selic rate for the tenth straight time to an all-time low of 7.25 percent on Oct. 10 to bolster a weak recovery as the global economy deteriorates.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee, known as Copom, also said it remains vigilant about short-term inflation and that the risks to the global stability remain high