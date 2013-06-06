BRASILIA, June 6 Annual inflation in Brazil
remains on an upward trend and the balance of risks for prices
continues to be "unfavorable" in the short term, according to
the minutes released Thursday of the bank's last rate-setting
meeting.
At its May 29 meeting the central bank decided unanimously to
raise its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 8 percent,
accelerating the pace of tightening to the surprise of investors
who expected a milder increase after the release of weak
economic data.
In the minutes, the bank said that a pick-up in the pace of
monetary tightening was needed to contain inflation
expectations.