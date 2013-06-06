* Annual inflation remains on an upward trend, bank says

* Steep rate hike was "appropriate" to cap price expectations

* Inflation outlook "unfavorable" in short term -minutes

BRASILIA, June 6 Brazil's central bank warned in minutes released Thursday that "unfavorable" and quickening inflation could increasingly harm the economy, adopting a sharper tone that cemented futures markets expectations of a steep interest rate hike next month.

The central bank also said that rising price expectations justified its decision to hike its benchmark Selic rate by a steeper-than-expected 50 basis points to 8 percent when its monetary policy committee (Copom) met on May 29, according to the minutes from that meeting.

The bank warned that in the short term annual inflation was on an upward trend and its outlook remained "unfavorable."

"The minutes came in more hawkish than expected, focusing more on inflation and placing other concerns in second place," said Enestor dos Santos, an economist with BBVA in Madrid.

The yields of interest rate futures rose sharply after the release of the minutes, hardening the view that the Copom at its next meeting on July 10 was virtually certain to raise its benchmark Selic rate by another 50 basis points .

The Copom's subsequent meeting is on Aug. 28. BBVA's Dos Santos added, "I wouldn't be surprised if we start to hear talk of an another 50-basis-points rate hike in August."

The decision at last week's Copom meeting to raise its benchmark Selic rate by half a percentage point was unanimous. The accelerated pace of monetary tightening surprised investors who expected a smaller increase after government statistics showed the economy growing more slowly than expected.

President Dilma Rousseff's government is shifting focus away from stimulating a slow-moving economy toward fighting high inflation, which could erode her popularity at a time when she prepares for re-election next year.

While most central banks are cutting interest rates as global inflationary pressures fall policymakers in Brazil started to tighten policy to ease a surge in prices stemming from more public spending, growing wages and high service inflation.

In the minutes, the bank said that a pick-up in the pace of monetary tightening currently under way is "appropriate" to contain inflation expectations.

"Considering the damage that the persistence of this process would cause on consumption and investment decisions, it is necessary to reverse it (inflationary pressure) in a timely manner," said the bank.

Notably, the bank removed its standard phrasing in recent minutes' releases which said the Copom would approach the adjustment of monetary policy with caution.

PRICE PRESSURES AHEAD

After slashing 525 basis points off its Selic rate, the central bank changed course earlier this year initially with verbal warnings on high inflation and later hiking rates by 25 basis points in April.

Last week's decision was considered one of the most important since Alexandre Tombini took charge of the institution in 2011 because the bank stepped up the pace of tightening at a time of slow economic growth.

The bank has struggled to ease inflation because of lingering temporary pressures such as high food prices and other structural factors linked to supply bottlenecks that drives up output costs.

In the 12-month period to mid-May inflation eased to 6.46 percent, just slightly below the official inflation target range ceiling of 6.5 percent. Inflation will probably remained near the ceiling of the target when full May data comes out on Friday.

Adding to persistently high inflation is a sharp drop in the value of the local real currency , which hit four-year lows against the dollar last week. In the past three months, the real has depreciated the most after the South African rand among 36 major economies tracked by Thomson Reuters.

The government surprised investors by suspending a steep tax on foreign investment in local debt put in place years ago to control an avalanche of cheap money stemming from the ultra-loose monetary policies of developed nations.

Market worries that the United States could start to pull back some of that stimulus soon has led investors to flee emerging market nations, dragging down the value of currencies from Mexico to Brazil and South Africa.

The easing of capital controls should in principle help slow the depreciation of the real to keep a lid in the price of imported goods. However, the move ending up adding volatility by making the real more vulnerable to investor risk aversion from abroad.