BRASILIA, March 12 Brazil's inflation will rise
more than expected this year, but tighter monetary and fiscal
policies and a slowdown in activity will ease price pressures in
2016, the central bank said on Thursday, leaving the door open
for more interest rate increases.
In the minutes of its most recent rate-setting meeting, the
central bank said it sees a greater possibility of inflation
easing back to the center of its target in 2016 despite a recent
surge in prices.
At that meeting last week the bank raised its benchmark
Selic rate to its highest in six years, maintaining an
aggressive pace of monetary tightening to curb inflation that
surged to 10-year highs in February.
Policymakers acknowledged that their efforts to battle
inflation have not been sufficient, but they expect more
moderate demand and a slowing labor market to help monetary
policy.
"There are very few changes in the minutes. The bank
continues to leave the door open for more increases," said Thais
Marzola Zara, chief economist with Rosenberg in Sao Paulo. "If
the bank does not change its guidance until the next meeting it
will probably opt for another hike of 50 basis points."
Other analysts said the minutes dismissed any possibility of
a 75-basis-point rate increase at the bank's next meeting on
April 29 as some in the market started to predict.
In the minutes, the central bank showed greater concern
about 2015, raising its estimate for inflation for this year and
increasing its projections for government-controlled prices to
10.7 percent from a previous 9.3 percent.
The bank also removed a previous reference to inflation
entering a period of long decline in 2015.
However, the bank now sees inflation lower in 2016.
Going in the opposite direction from most major economies,
Brazil has raised rates by 175 basis points since October,
raising fears the once-booming economy could slip into a deep
recession this year.
President Dilma Rousseff has raised taxes and limited public
spending to ease inflation and regain the trust of investors
after three years of subpar growth.
