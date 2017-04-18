(Adds details of minutes and context)
BRASILIA, April 18 Weak economic activity in
Brazil would allow for an acceleration of monetary easing, but
lingering uncertainties make the current pace of rate cuts more
appropriate, the central bank said in minutes of its
policy-setting meeting released on Tuesday.
Copom, the bank's nine-member monetary policy committee,
decided last week to lower its benchmark Selic rate
by 100 basis points to 11.25 percent, the biggest reduction
since June 2009. It had made cuts totaling 3 percentage points
at the last four meetings.
In the minutes, the bank said factors that could reverse the
current downward inflation trend, such as potentially
unfavorable global conditions and a possible failure to approve
austerity reforms, called for a more cautious approach.
Politicians and business groups have been pressuring central
bank chief Ilan Goldfajn to step up the pace of rate cuts to
revive an economy still struggling to emerge from its deepest
recession ever.
All Copom members said more austere fiscal programs would be
key to disinflation and monetary policy decisions, the minutes
showed.
After peaking at 10.7 percent in January 2016, inflation
has eased to the 4.5 percent center of the official target due
to weak economic activity and austerity measures to limit
government spending.
President Michel Temer, who faces low approval levels amid a
widening corruption probe, meets with lawmakers later on Tuesday
to decide on changes to water down a proposed landmark pension
overhaul.
Analysts say the proposal, which sets a minimum age of
retirement and limits other pension benefits, is important for
Brazil to cap its surging debt and recover its investment-grade
rating.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)