BRASILIA, July 5 The four nominees to the Brazilian central bank board on Tuesday vowed to battle high inflation and meet the official target to foster sustainable economic development.

Nominee Reinaldo Le Grazie, former fund manager with Bradesco Asset Management, said fiscal responsibility will help the bank battle high inflation. The four nominees are expected to be confirmed on Tuesday by the Senate's economic affairs committee and later by the upper house floor.

