US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rebounds from steep selloff
NEW YORK, May 18 Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest selloff in more than eight months with help from a move to loosen internet regulations and strong economic data.
BRASILIA, July 5 The four nominees to the Brazilian central bank board on Tuesday vowed to battle high inflation and meet the official target to foster sustainable economic development.
Nominee Reinaldo Le Grazie, former fund manager with Bradesco Asset Management, said fiscal responsibility will help the bank battle high inflation. The four nominees are expected to be confirmed on Tuesday by the Senate's economic affairs committee and later by the upper house floor.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, May 18 More than a dozen Democratic attorneys general on Thursday sought to intervene to defend a key part of the Obamacare healthcare law - subsidy payments to insurance companies - which is under threat in a court case.