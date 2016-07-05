(Adds nominees' approval by Senate committee and that further Senate vote needed to confirm appointments, fourth paragraph)

BRASILIA, July 5 The four nominees to the Brazilian central bank board on Tuesday supported a free-floating exchange rate and vowed to carefully use foreign exchange intervention tools to limit market volatility.

Nominee Reinaldo Le Grazie, former fund manager with Bradesco Asset Management, said a free-floating exchange rate is the best way to stabilize the currency.

"Specific interventions that correct big distortions is a good practice," Grazie told lawmakers during his confirmation hearing at the Senate's economic affairs committee. "The exchange rate is determined by the forces of supply and demand and the competitiveness of the economy."

The committee approved the four on Tuesday after their testimony, recommending final approval in a vote of the full Brazilian Senate.

Nominee Tiago Berriel said the exchange rate should not be used as a monetary policy tool.

Their comments echoed those of new central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn, who has said the bank will seek to lower the stock of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors but cost taxpayers dearly when the real declines.

The nominees, who also included economics professor Carlos Carvalho and the bank's general counsel, Isaac Ferreira, said the main objective of the bank is to lower inflation to 4.5 percent by 2017.