SAO PAULO, June 21 The bankruptcy petition of
mobile phone carrier Oi SA, the biggest ever in
Brazil, poses no threat to the country's state banks or the
wider financial system. the finance minister and a central bank
director said on Tuesday.
The company's petition late on Monday to seek protection
from creditors on 65.4 billion reais ($19.2 billion) in
liabilities raised alarms about the exposure of local lenders.
Brazilian state banks account for about 17 percent of Oi's
total debt, an exposure they can accommodate, Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles told Globo News in an interview late Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Aldo Mendes, director of monetary policy
at the central bank, said the bankruptcy petition did not
threaten Brazil's financial system.
Mendes also said the central bank is waiting on
international economic events before deciding whether to
intervene in the local currency market.
He said those events include Britain's vote on Thursday on
whether to abandon the European Union and coming interest rate
decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
