BRASILIA, March 26 Brazil's central bank will remain vigilant to ensure that inflation slows to the center of the official target in 2016, bank director Luiz Awazu Pereira said on Thursday.

"I would like to highlight that the objective is to circumscribe the impact (of recent price rises) to 2015 and contain second-round effects of these adjustments through monetary policy," Pereira said in a press conference after the release of the bank's quarterly inflation report. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)