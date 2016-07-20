BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 20 Brazil's central
bank kept interest rates on hold for the eighth straight time on
Wednesday as expected, in the first decision of a new board that
has vowed to battle high inflation despite a deep recession.
The bank's nine-member board voted unanimously to leave its
benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent, a nearly
10-year high.
An overwhelming majority of analysts and traders expected
the bank to keep the Selic unchanged, extending its longest
period of stability since the country adopted an
inflation-target regime in 1999.
In its decision statement, the bank reiterated that it sees
no room to cut rates.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel
Flynn)