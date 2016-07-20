BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 20 Brazil's central bank kept interest rates on hold for the eighth straight time on Wednesday as expected, in the first decision of a new board that has vowed to battle high inflation despite a deep recession.

The bank's nine-member board voted unanimously to leave its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent, a nearly 10-year high.

An overwhelming majority of analysts and traders expected the bank to keep the Selic unchanged, extending its longest period of stability since the country adopted an inflation-target regime in 1999.

In its decision statement, the bank reiterated that it sees no room to cut rates. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)