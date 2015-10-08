LIMA Oct 8 The depreciation of the Brazilian
real currency poses a challenge to conducting monetary policy,
central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday, but
warned policymakers will not overreact to abate short-term
market movements.
In a speech published on the central bank's website, Tombini
again shrugged off speculation that the bank could raise rates
to battle inflationary pressures stemming from the weaker real
.
Tombini said the bank will keep interest rates at current
levels for a prolonged period time to ease inflation toward the
4.5 percent center of the official target.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)