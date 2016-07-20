BRASILIA, July 20 Interim Brazilian President
Michel Temer sees a reduction in borrowing costs "positively,"
his chief of staff said on Wednesday, when the central bank will
make a decision on the level of benchmark interest rates.
Padilha, speaking in Brasilia, said that Temer understands
that the rate decision is an exclusive concern of central bank
policymakers. All but one of 43 economists in a Reuters poll
expect the bank to hold its benchmark Selic rate at
14.25 percent for the eighth consecutive time.
One expects a 50 basis-point cut.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)