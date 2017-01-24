PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA Jan 24 Brazil's central bank will later on Tuesday announce measures to simplify its reserve requirement rules as part of its effort to reduce credit costs for consumers and companies, the bank said in a statement.
Daily O Estado de S.Paulo reported earlier on Tuesday that the bank planned to unify rules for demand, savings and time deposits to reduce costs for financial institutions. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, editing by G Crosse)
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 29 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached if he won power.